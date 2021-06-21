Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,158 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Karani Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 247.0% during the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,002. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $274.43 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.27.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.