Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309 over the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $54.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.95. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.96, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

