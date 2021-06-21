Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 6,500 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Mattel worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Mattel stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.