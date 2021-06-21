Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE RYN opened at $34.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

