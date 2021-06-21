Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.48 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In related news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Insiders sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

