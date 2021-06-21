10,165 Shares in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1,429.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 581,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 40.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 200,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,728,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 325,533 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 35.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 84,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

