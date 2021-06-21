Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Xperi worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPER. TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

XPER opened at $21.50 on Monday. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.