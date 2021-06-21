Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 39,398 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 234.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vontier by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

