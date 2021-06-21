Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after buying an additional 584,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,944,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 371,463 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $30.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

