Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 33,086 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

POR opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

