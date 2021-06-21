Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,027 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $124.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

