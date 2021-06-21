Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,603 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

