Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,430 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 39,593 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,431.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 395,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 745,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.22.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

