UBS Group AG Acquires 122,396 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 2,613.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $19,969,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,400 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after buying an additional 467,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 434,580 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $73.05 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

