UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of NiSource worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,628 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 360,590 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 962,950 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,109,000 after purchasing an additional 220,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

