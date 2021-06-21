JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $36,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS stock opened at $150.06 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

