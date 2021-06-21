JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,648 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $39,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after buying an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $277.06 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $193.93 and a 12 month high of $279.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.