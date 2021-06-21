JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $42.97 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,825 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $42,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Shares of TEX opened at $40.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.