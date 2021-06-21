JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $43.78 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 67,527 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of Lear worth $43,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth $39,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $169.51 on Monday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

