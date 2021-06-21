Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $356.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Jill E. York acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

