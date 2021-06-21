CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Comerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Comerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

