CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,053 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $193.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

