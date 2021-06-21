Zacks: Brokerages Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.81. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

SJM opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.90. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $348,157. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

