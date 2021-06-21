$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.41. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $91.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

