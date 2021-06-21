C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after buying an additional 138,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 829,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,098,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $92.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

