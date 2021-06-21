Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 229,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,468. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

