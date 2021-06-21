Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post $3.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report earnings of $3.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07. Netflix reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.14 to $14.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $500.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.32. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $432.14 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.