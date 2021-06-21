Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,376 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,840,000 after purchasing an additional 247,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,392,000 after acquiring an additional 425,084 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $212,065,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $216,646,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

