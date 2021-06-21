Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Position Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

CMRX stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $719.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

