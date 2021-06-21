Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 32.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,922 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CCBG opened at $25.40 on Monday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $428.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.92.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

