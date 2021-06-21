Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 115,207 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNE opened at $11.78 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -130.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Insiders have sold a total of 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

