eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $2,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of eXp World by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,914,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,354,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cahir sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $557,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,448,250. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

EXPI opened at $34.92 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.60 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

