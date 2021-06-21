Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,082 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 203,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 144,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $89.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.47. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

