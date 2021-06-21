E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87. Curis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.