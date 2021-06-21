E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS opened at $84.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.29. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.