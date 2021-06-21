E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $187,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of AMT opened at $265.94 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

