E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $167,000 Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.95. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

