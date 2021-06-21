E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $154,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

