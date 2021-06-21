E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $224,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $240.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.