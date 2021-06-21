E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $246,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $231.97 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.08.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

