WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WD-40 were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $247.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.