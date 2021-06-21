Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $91.03 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.56.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

