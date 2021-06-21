Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$52,824.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,581,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,453,783.89.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Matters alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total value of C$53,379.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total value of C$53,058.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$49,940.40.

On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$49,722.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total value of C$55,013.10.

On Monday, April 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total value of C$51,488.10.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total value of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total value of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$49,299.00.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$17.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.