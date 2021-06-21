Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SAPIF opened at $29.40 on Monday. Saputo has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.99.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

