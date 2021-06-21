Zacks: Analysts Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.33. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

