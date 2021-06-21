Analyzing AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Co-Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -1.54 Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 3.11 $42.48 million $1.52 5.33

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than AIT Therapeutics. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AIT Therapeutics and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Co-Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% Co-Diagnostics 52.75% 84.81% 79.86%

Volatility & Risk

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.57, meaning that its share price is 457% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats AIT Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

