Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 186,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.30 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

