Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

