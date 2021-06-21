Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $35.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

