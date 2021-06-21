Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 94,317 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,317 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 393,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $19,340,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE:TKR opened at $78.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $415,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $538,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.